AC Milan, Gattuso: ‘Juve will have a hard time against us’
30 March at 16:20AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media earlier this afternoon ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match against Juventus tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:
“Those who were away with their national teams came back more relaxed. We needed this break. I see my players with great motivation.
“Juventus are a great team, unbeatable for the last six years. I am confident we will play a great game tomorrow and that Juve will have a hard time against us.
“We have to be humble and respect our opponents who are stronger than us. We must play as a team. There’s a lot at stake and we are not allowed any false step.
“We have prepared two or three different tactical solutions based on how Juve will play. They have a winning mentality, fear nothing and are used to playing these games. They won’t be thinking about the UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid.
“Conti is now in the USA and we still don’t know whether he needs to undergo a small procedure. He is a great asset for our team and for the club. His teammates and I will all be here waiting for him.
“If we manage to do well in both the offensive and the defensive phase, we can do well against Juve. If we try to defend only, then it’s going to be tough.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
