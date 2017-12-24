AC Milan: Gattuso on the brink, Montella linked with shock return
24 December at 12:00Gennaro Gattuso is on the brink at AC Milan. The Italian tactician has failed to live up to expectations since replacing Montella less than a month ago. AC Milan have only managed two wins since Gattuso is in charge of the rossoneri hierarchy and now, according to reports, the former AC Milan star is walking on thin ice.
The latest report of La Stampa claims AC Milan could decide to sack Gattuso if he fails to win against Inter on the 27th of December.
The rossoneri are set to face their city rivals in a quarter final tie of the Coppa Italia and failing to make it into the semi-finals could mean the end of Gattuso’s adventure in charge of AC Milan.
The Turin-based paper claims Montella is ready to return at the club if Gattuso faces sack in the coming weeks.
The club have announced that the team is not in ‘ritiro’ anymore claiming, however, that players will be training every day for the next few days, Christmas day included.
