AC Milan, Gattuso: ‘Playing with grit won’t be enough against Napoli’
14 April at 14:55AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has been speaking to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match at home to Napoli tomorrow afternoon. Here is what he had to say:
“Playing with grit won’t be enough. It will take a great performance. We need to play well tactically and technically. There are many things we will need to do right to win this match.
“When you face great coaches like Sarri, Allegri Di Francesco, you only need to watch their games and learn. I study them a lot. Napoli play the ball so well. Tactically, we will need to be very disciplined.
“Napoli are great at passing the ball around and keeping possession. They know exactly where they want to attack and how to do it. Their defensive line is impressive, they handle the ball so well too. If we make one mistake, we will regret it.
“I’m proud of what the Italian teams did this week. They have represented our football very well. We had not seen performances likes these in years. Buffon? I’m nobody to judge him. It’s not easy when you lose that way. I have huge respect for Gigi.
“I’m proud of Donnarumma. The most special things for him begin now. In the last few years, he has played 100 matches and that’s incredible. Now he has the obligation to become the best in the world and work with serenity. I care a lot about him.
“We have been practicing with Zapata and Musacchio at the back. I trust them. Cristián will play at the World Cup in two months and Mateo is a real professional. I’m calm. They have always given their all.
"Reina? I don't care. I only think about Donnarumma and the players I have in my squad. Pepe represents Napoli. If and when he arrives we will welcome him with open arms. Now we are focused on us, on AC Milan."
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
