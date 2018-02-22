AC Milan: Gattuso refuses to use Astori’s death as an excuse

Prior to Sunday’s crucial match against Genoa, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the assembled media in Milano on Saturday.



Though his side is coming off a momentous loss to Arsenal midweek in Europa League play, the former-midfielder spent a good deal of time talking about the death of Davide Astori, and how it could affect his players.



“I don't want to look for an alibi,” he said when asked if Astori’s death affected the Arsenal outcome. “The entire footballing world was shocked by the loss of #Astori. It made us live days of sadness, we lost a friend, a great man and player.”



ON THE ARSENAL LOSS:

“I liked the attitude of my players after the loss against Arsenal. I've seen them angry and that's fine because defeats should hurt us. We could have played much better against Arsenal, but we just have to learn from this defeat. Now we must move on and bounce back.”



ON GENOA:

Genoa is a tough opponent. Since coach Ballardini arrived, they have achieved great results. We have to think about playing our game and regaining our composure.”



ON THE PLAYERS’ FORM:

“I have spoken to them to know how they are. Everyone has a great attitude, they are all keeping up the hard work.”

