AC Milan: Gattuso refutes Donnarumma rift
12 December at 14:45Despite signing a contract extension last summer, there’s still uncertainty surrounding Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future. AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso addressed the recent rumors in the pre-match interview prior to their showdown with Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia.
“I speak with Gigio every day, no problems ever emerged,” he told Milan TV. “It’s obvious that when the results don’t arrive he gets upset, in fact after the draw against Benevento he was very sad. Should something come up Fassone and Mirabelli will talk about it. There’s a lot of desire to work, you only improve with work, that is clear. The four man defense gives us more guarantees, although he has to concede less of the pitch to opponents.”
He was less certain when asked who would start Milan’s upcoming matches against Verona and Ludogorets. “Because of Storari and Antonio Donnarumma, I cannot say whether [Gianluigi] will play or not.”
