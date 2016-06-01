AC Milan: Gattuso reveals he’ll rest some players vs Ludogorets

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Ludogorets, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the assembled media in Bulgaria about the importance of the match.



ON PREPARATIONS:

We prepare for the game at a technical-tactical level. The main concern is to underestimate it. My job will be to make it clear that it will not be an easy game, they have a lot of fast players that can put you in trouble.



ON TEAM GOALS:

We can not miss anything. We have an Italian Cup semi-final. In the league we are doing well but we still have many points to recover, there are teams well trained and we have to give our best. Yesterday was the first time that we did some training at a reduced pace, the choices I will make tomorrow will be for this reason, some players need to take a breath.



ON GOING TO THE FINAL:

I don’t think about it. We have to think about match after match, we are too far away to think about the victory and the Champions League place. Let's first think about qualifying, then we’ll see.

