AC Milan: Gattuso reveals how Andre Silva can improve

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso talked to media ahead of the rossoneri Serie A clash against Roma. The Italian tactician shared was asked his thoughts on Andre Silva who seems to be struggling to settle in well at the club.



“He played well against Sampdoria, he made no mistake and helped the team keep the pressure high. He plays better when Kalinic is close to him. We need to talk about concrete issues, Andre Silva can improve if he plays with another striker close to him.”



“Antonelli is out of action but he will travel to Roma with us. Calabria is eligible to play just like Musacchio. I a only thinking about the game against Roma, we’ll focus on Lazio and Inter later on.”



“Roma are a great team, they are very well organized, they have amazing technical skills. We’ll need a great game tomorrow, we play to win. We still need to improve. We’ll face strong players and we need to do our best to understand our real level.”

