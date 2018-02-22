Breaking: Gattuso to sign new AC Milan contract today

Rino Gattuso will still be AC Milan's coach next season as he is close to renewing his deal with the club. After a few postponements, Gattuso's contract renewal now seems like a formality. Marco Fassone was present at Milanello yesterday ahead of the derby game between Milan and Inter (which finished 0-0) as he worked on Gattuso's contract renewal. Fassone and Rino both discussed the matter as the parties are now much closer.



Mirabelli has had a verbal agreement with Gattuso for some time now but as Sky Sport reported, a deal is now virtually in place between both parties as Rino will put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming hours. The ex-Milan legend will sign a 3 year deal with the club as his new potential contract will only expire in 2021. He will also get a salary increase as he should make close to 2 million euros per season sources have told Calciomercato.com.



Gattuso-Milan, the story will continue as the rossoneri will soon have some coaching stability...