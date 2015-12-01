AC Milan: Gattuso takes public swipe at Romagnoli amid Juve and Chelsea links
28 January at 17:15True to his nature, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso took a swipe at one of the most talented players on the pitch. Unlike his playing days, though, it was a verbal swipe, and it was aimed at one of his own players.
“Alessio is 23-years-old, but he has already played more than 200 games,” said Gattuso of Alessio Romagnoli. “It is normal that we expect something more from him. He can do much more, and he has great room for improvement.”
Since arriving from Roma, the defender has shouldered sky high expectations at the San Siro. To this point, however, he is yet to deliver.
The words of Gattuso will almost certainly resonate with Romagnoli because, with a contract expiring in the summer of 2020, this second part of the season will become crucial for the future of the defender. At the moment Milan has no plans to sell him although top clubs like Juventus and Chelsea have been linked with signing the player. But should that change, his play this spring will go a long way in determining where he ends up, and how much money he’ll make.
