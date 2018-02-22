AC Milan: Gattuso teases Suso over new role
19 April at 10:40AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso talked to Sky Sport after the rossoneri 1-1 draw away at Torino yesterday night. The Italian tactician tried to move Gattuso from the right wing playing him as a support striker for a few minutes.
The player, however, failed to impress, and Gattuso did nothing to hide his disappointment at the end of the game. “I tried to play Suso as an attacking midfielder but sometimes you also need to see how a player reacts to something new. Sometimes if the players are struggling to do something new it’s better to stick to the plan and do what we can.”
Gattuso had previously talked to Premium Sport saying: “We did suffer in the last 20 minutes, we allowed a goal because there was a mistake by Abate who lost his man. The first mistake of the action, however, was made by Kalinic. We could have won if Abate had scored at the end of the game. We also did not have lot of energy in the last 20 minutes.”
