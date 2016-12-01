AC Milan, Gattuso: 'This is the merit of my players'. Giampaolo agrees...
18 February at 23:40AC Milan beat Sampdoria tonight at the San Siro as they are now unbeaten in all competitions over their last 10 games. Here is what Rino Gattuso had to say to Premium Sport (via Milannews) after the game: " This is the merit of my players. They have been fighting hard and working hard to achieve these results. Some say that I am only a motivator but I don't really agree. It's okay, I am happy that this group is willing to work together. The problem in the past is that Milan wasn't playing as a team. We are now doing so and the results have followed. It's easy for me to coach these players, they have a lot of quality. Comeback? We left a lot of points on the table early on so it won't be easy. The players are now realizing that with hard work comes great success".
"Rodriguez? Even Maradona missed penalty-kicks. He did well and we are now focused on our EL game on Thursday. Ital-Milan? Di Biagio will make his choices for the upcoming games but yes, we have a lot of solid young Italian players that will become important players for Italian football in years to come. Milan? I wore this jersey for 14 years and it is great to work with these players here at Milan. We want to keep doing well...".
Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo had this to say to Premium Sport : " We faced a strong Milan tonight who are playing their best football of the season. They are strong and they proved their worth. Kessie's absence allowed them to have a midfield based on quality and they took advantage of this. They played a great game and they deserved it. We could've maybe done more but I think we gave it our all. We struggled offensively as Quagliarella, Zapata and Ramirez were very isolated. We don't have the same budget as Milan but we will give it our all up until the end of the season. Gattuso vs Giampaolo? I don't think it's about the coaches, in the end it is the players that score the goals...".
