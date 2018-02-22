AC Milan: Gattuso wants to sign these three players in the summer
28 April at 12:45AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso wants the club to sign three new players for him in the upcoming summer transfer window, reports suggest.
Gattuso joined the club as a manager in the November of last year as Vincenzo Montella was sacked from his position at the helm of affairs at the San Siro. The club's form has improved since Gattuso took over and they are currently seventh in the Serie A, one point behind sixth placed Atalanta and eight points adrift of arch-rivals Inter Milan.
Reports from Quotidiano Sportivo suggest that Gattuso has informed the club's board of his desire to sign three players in the upcoming summer transfer window.
It is believed that Gattuso wants the club to sign him a striker, with rumors linking Nikola Kalinic with a move away from the club and he also wants to sign an attacking midfielder and a left winger to bolster the club's side for the upcoming Serie A season.
Kaustubh Pandey
