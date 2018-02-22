AC Milan, Gattuso: ‘We must be aggressive from the start against Chievo’
17 March at 14:55AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media earlier this afternoon ahead of his side’s match at home to Chievo Verona tomorrow afternoon. Here is what he had to say:
“We have to focus only on Chievo, which is like a final to us. We will then have time to take a breather and recover our players. Calabria is still not fit enough to play, the same goes for Abate.
“Chievo players have been playing together for a long time. We have to be wary of them. We have to do everything we can to take the home win and then have two weeks to relax a bit.
“My contract extension? It’s not the right time to speak about this. We are in the running for something important. We have to focus on working hard. I have to keep up the work I started three months ago and convince my players we are a strong team.
“I played in the UK and I know how they view football. Welbeck’s penalty? Everyone wants to win, it’s not his fault but whoever awarded the penalty made a wrong decision.
“We always have to keep in mind that these games against Arsenal did us good, but they’ve also helped us understand that we still need to improve and gain more experience. Our goal, when we take to the pitch, is to have the chance to play this kind of match again.
“Conti? I might call him up for the game and he could be sitting on the bench. He has been training with great consistency. The only two players ruled out are Abate and Calabria.
“Tomorrow we have to push hard. The fact we are tired can’t be an excuse. We have to make a great effort physically and mentally. We’ll then have time to recharge our batteries. Chievo is a really important fixture, we must be aggressive from the start.
“We have to take advantage of Çalhanoğlu’s qualities from set pieces. He’s a really important player for us because he can shoot with great power and accuracy.
“I think VAR should be used in Europe too. It’s working and we have seen this in Serie A. Technology is better than the human eye.”
