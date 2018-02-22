AC Milan get booed by their own fans after Benevento home defeat

AC Milan fans did not take the rossoneri home defeat to Benevento very well. The Serie A relegation candidates had never won one single away game in their history before tonight’s trip to the San Siro and Benevento would have been relegated if they had not won tonight.



Pietro Iemmello’s goal in the first half caused the rossoneri defeat. Gennaro Gattuso’s side were unable to organize a proper reaction and showed lack of ideas, concentration as well as a poor physical condition.



AC Milan fans booed their own players after the final whistle, while the ones of Benevento went to celebrate their stunning win in front of their fans at the San Siro. The club’s president Vigorito broke into tears while celebrating with his players.



AC Milan’s defeat could complicate the rossoneri’s plans to qualify for Europe. Atalanta are only two points short of Rino Gattuso’s side and can leapfrog tomorrow if La Dea win against Torino tomorrow.





