AC Milan gives Merrill Lynch debt restructuring mandate
30 January at 14:45AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has given American investment bank an ultimatum as he searches for someone to refinance the club’s exorbitant debt.
As we’ve reported on extensively, the Rossoneri owe another American financial firm, the Elliott Group, more than 380 million euros by October, lest the club turns over to their debtors. Based on an initial loan of 303 million euros to help finance the sale of the club and subsequent summer spending spree, the debt has become the most pressing issue for the club less than one year into its new ownership.
Mr. Fassone has tasked Merrill Lynch with finding a group capable of financing a portion of that debt. According to Corriere della Sera, the American firm will act as advisors and attempt to help AC Milan find suitors willing to fund 300 million euros to help pay off the Elliott Fund.
Fassone and owner Yonghong Li want to wrap up the deal by April, but there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached. They have already been rebuffed by Merrill Lynch and Highbridge Capital.
Go to comments