AC Milan are going towards a no to Highbridge: the latest

There is only a little over 72 hours left for the negotiating exclusivity period between AC Milan and Highbridge, as the rossoneri club look to repay Elliott before October 2018. According to Italian reports, it seems like AC Milan haven't still accepted Highbridge's proposal as they likely won't accept it in the coming 72 hours since there seems to be important distances between both parties.



ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS - According to ANSA, "AC Milan won't likely accept Highbridge's proposal in the coming hours". Still according to the Italian news outlet, Marco Fassone will head to China to have a meeting with Yonghong Li and David Han Li concerning the matter. They will look to find an alternative solution as their plan remains to same: they would like to pay back Elliott management 6 months ahead of the 2018 (October) deadline.



AC Milan have struggled in the Serie A so far this season as they will be taking on Crotone this coming week-end. Gattuso will surely hope for a win...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)