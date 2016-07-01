AC Milan have never trusted Montella, they should have sacked him in the summer

Our editor in chief Stefano Agresti shares his thoughts on the situation of Vincenzo Montella. The Italian tactician is said to be on the brink after two defeats in the opening six Serie A games of the season and the likes of Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Paulo Sousa and Water Mazzarri are reported to be on the rossoneri replacements shortlist.



Vincenzo Montella made a few mistakes against Sampdoria and has two defeats in six games despite AC Milan’s stunning summer transfer campaign (over € 200 million were invested in the summer). The questions I want to ask, however, is another one. Have AC Milan ever trusted Montella? Was it right to task him with the job of managing this AC Milan side?



Montella is a very prepared manager. His teams have been playing brilliantly and with different formations but the problem, yet again, is how much he was trusted and how much he is understood by the board.



We’ve always had the feeling both Fassone and Mirabelli never really trusted Montella. They would have replaced him if he hadn’t qualified for Europa League last season and they only confirmed him once he reached that achievement. At the beginning of the summer they had a look around Europe to see if there were other managers available for the job. Conte, for example, was one of those managers AC Milan wanted. In the end they accepted to keep Montella and decided to extend his contract but there has never been feeling between the aeroplanino and the club’s board.



​Montella was very well linked with the previous board of AC Milan, the Italian boss has never been in sync with the current board and Fassone’s interview at the end of the Samp game proves the board and Montella are not on very good terms and that their relationship is not as strong as many would think.



Fassone and Mirabelli thought a new AC Milan side should have been coached by a new coach but they couldn’t find any reliable options to replace him. They made a mistake because they have never really trusted Montella and they should have sacked him in the summer. History teaches that it’s bad to start the season with a manger you don’t trust because things can become more complicated afterwards and that’s exactly what’s happening at AC Milan.



​Montella is a very good manager but Fassone and Mirabelli have never trusted him. That’s why they should have sacked him at the end of last season.

