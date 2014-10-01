AC Milan, here are two players who will likely leave the club in January

AC Milan invested over 200 million euros this past summer on new players but the results haven't followed. The rossoneri have since sacked head coach Vincenzo Montella as they replaced him with Rino Gattuso (who arrived as an interim head coach). AC Milan will hope to climb back up the Serie A standings in 2018 as they will also hope to do well in the Europa league and in the Coppa Italia. Milan will surely be looking to offload a few players from their current roster as they will first look to sell before adding anything in January. Let's not forget that there are still uncertainties surrounding current Milan owner Yonghong Li as well as with the Fifa financial fair play rules.



TWO PLAYERS ON THE OUTS - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Gustavo Gomez is sure to leave the club as Boca Juniors are strongly interested in signing him. Other than Gomez, Palletta is another player who will likely leave Milanello come early 2018. Lazio had interest in him in the past but it remains to be seen where he could potentially end up...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (Calcionews89)