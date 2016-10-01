Exclusive: Liverpool could meet release clause for Spurs target Suso

Three years ago he arrived in Milano as AC Milan acquired him for close to 300 thousand euros. 36 months later, he is one of AC Milan's top players as he is now potentially worth close to 50 million euros. Yes we are talking about Suso as his rossoneri future isn't a certainty.



HIS CLAUSE - Suso renewed his AC Milan contract in September as he is now locked up until 2022. His salary went from 1 million euros to 3 million euros as he had a 40-50 million euros release clause that was added in his new contract. If Barcelona dished out 150+ million euros for Coutinho, many big European clubs wouldn't have a problem dishing out 50+ million euros for Suso. Liverpool who recently lost Coutinho have interest in Suso as sources have confirmed that he is a possibility for Klopp's team as they look for a replacement for the Brazilian.



AND MILAN? - Still according to Calciomercato.com sources, there haven't been any official approaches for Suso from Liverpool as their priority is Lemar and Mahrez. Tottenham are another club who have strong interest in him as well as Milan will have to watch out...



By Federico Zanon, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro.