AC Milan, here is the recap of their training session ahead of their game against Arsenal

AC Milan started off this past season very slowly but they have been on fire since the arrival of new coach Rino Gattuso (who came in to replace Vincenzo Montella). They have gone 13 straight games without suffering a defeat in all competitions as they are now set to take on Arsenal in the Europa league on Thursday. After a difficult day yesterday for Italian football because of the passing of Davide Astori, teams have now been traning for their upcoming fixtures. AC Milan trained at Milanello earlier on today as Yonghong Li was present to watch them. Here is what the club announced:



" After a slight workout in the gym, the team started off their traning with some stretching. The team was then seperated in two groups for the physical part of the traning. Once finished, the entire group then worked on tactical issues as AC Milan get ready to face Arsenal on March 8th 2018 at the San Siro".



This will be a big game for both sides as the San Siro should be packed up...