AC Milan, here is when Conti could return to action
23 January at 22:22AC Milan invested over 200 million euros this past summer as they acquired 10+ players. Things did not start like they wanted but the rossoneri are now doing better under new coach Rino Gattuso (who replaced Vincenzo Montella). One of their big summer signings, Andrea Conti, hasn't practically played for Milan as he picked up a severe injury right from the get go. There are some good news for rossoneri fans on the Conti front as it seems like he might soon make a return. According to Sky Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb), it seems like Conti's objective is to be back for AC Milan's derby game against Inter Milan on March 4th 2018. Conti is getting anxious as he might make his return to action in 6 weeks from now.
Andrea Conti was one of the best defenders in the Italian Serie A last season but he only appeared in five games this season for AC Milan due to injury.
