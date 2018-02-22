AC Milan, here’s the truth on Bonucci and Real Madrid
04 April at 15:50Leonardo Bonucci is reported to be a summer transfer target of Real Madrid. The Merengues may need to add some defensive reinforcements to their squad and according to Spanish media the La Liga giants have already made contact to sign him at the end of the season.
According to our sources, however, Real Madrid have never contacted AC Milan chiefs to ask the availability of Bonucci.
Even though the Serie A giants receive an offer for the 30-year-old in the summer, however, the club would be determined to reject it.
AC Milan do not want to sell Bonucci at any price and the player is set to remain at the club to play his second campaign with the rossoneri.
The former Juventus star claimed the spotlight last week when he netted an equalizer against his former club in his return at the Allianz Stadium. The 30-year-old will start tonight’s derby clash against Inter.
