New AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso will focus on changing the future of rossoneri youngster Patrick Cutrone, as the former Milan midfielder takes over the helm of affairs at San Siro.

Cutrone, currently 19, could not break into the first team under Vincenzo Montella despite doing very well early in the season. He has made only three starts this season and new boss Gattuso will look to mould him into a better and sees him a vital part of the future.

Passion and determination are two aspects that were missing in the side before Gattuso came in and Cutrone was apparently the only player who had that. The former rossoneri midfielder will now make the most of the desire to make him a better player than he was and a player who will be used more often than he was under Montella.

Another opportunity will be granted to Nikola Kalinic against Benevento and there is also a need to use summer signing Andre Silva more.

Cutrone’s agent Donato Orgnoni has made it clear that his client would want to stay and Massimiliano Mirabelli has already knocked back several offers for the Italian youngster. The trio of Torino, Hellas Verona and Udinese are still said to be interested in him, but CalcioMercato exclusively understand that the rossoneri are willing to knock back any offer for Cutrone.

