Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly after Genoa’s Mattia Perin, as they eye possible alternatives to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Donnarumma case has opened up again, with the teenager’s inevitable exit now seemingly edging close. While reports suggest that he can cancel his contract, Milan ultras displayed a banner demanding his exit yesterday. The rossoneri have started looking for possible alternatives and they see Mattia Perin as their man.

Currently 25, Perin was on Milan’s radar this past summer as well, but a move never materialised as Donnarumma ended up staying. It is felt that the Italian fits the bill and also fits the club’s corporate plans.

There though, lies a problem. Perin is still said to be upset about how his move fell through last summer and he believes that he was used as a bait to make sure that Donnarumma signed a new deal at San Siro. And convincing Perin again can take time.

It is unlikely that a move or an approach will be made next month, with Genoa not prepared to let their keeper leave in January. Milan will also face competition from Napoli, who will see Pepe Reina leave at the end of the season.

Kaustubh Pandey