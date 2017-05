AC Milan currently sit sixth in the Serie A table with four games to go but the rossoneri are in danger of not qualifying for Europe asAC Milan could only manage one point in the last two games against relegation candidates Empoli and Crotone, throwing a possible qualification to Europa League into mayor doubt. La Repubblica According to a report of , AC Milan’s new owners could decide to sack Montella if he fails to qualify for Europe.​Fassone and Mirabelli are on very good terms with former Inter bossand according to the Italian paper, Mancini could be the number one replacement for Montella in case he fails to reach his season target.Mancini is being linked with moves to several big clubs since he was sacked as Inter boss last August. The Italian tactician, however,from next season. Not it all depends on Montella.