AC Milan identify possible new manager as Montella could face sack if he fails to qualify for Europe
01 May at 11:03AC Milan currently sit sixth in the Serie A table with four games to go but the rossoneri are in danger of not qualifying for Europe as Inter are just three points behind them. AC Milan could only manage one point in the last two games against relegation candidates Empoli and Crotone, throwing a possible qualification to Europa League into mayor doubt.
According to a report of La Repubblica, AC Milan’s new owners could decide to sack Montella if he fails to qualify for Europe.
Fassone and Mirabelli are on very good terms with former Inter boss Roberto Mancini and according to the Italian paper, Mancini could be the number one replacement for Montella in case he fails to reach his season target.
Mancini is being linked with moves to several big clubs since he was sacked as Inter boss last August. The Italian tactician, however, has failed to reach any agreement with any other team and AC Milan could offer him a chance to return to Serie A from next season. Not it all depends on Montella.
