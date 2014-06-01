AC Milan identify secondary midfield target in case they fail to sign Chelsea’s Fabregas
16 April at 13:15AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea midfield star Cesc Fabregas and according to various reports in Italy the rossoneri have made the Spaniard their priority target for the incoming summer transfer window. Reports in Italy also claim Fabregas has reached a preliminary agreement with the Serie A giants who will be able to invest as much as € 150 million to sign new players in the summer.
Trouble is, AC Milan still need to convince Chelsea and that may not be an easy task for the Serie A giants. That’s why, the rossoneri are said to have made Fiorentina star Milan Badelj their secondary target in case they fail to persuade Chelsea to sell Fabregas.
Badelj’s Fiorentina contract expires in 2018 and the player is not willing to extend his stay at Fiorentina signing a new deal. That’s why the Croat is expected to leave the Franchi in the summer as the Tuscans do not want to lose the player as a free agent at the end of next season.
