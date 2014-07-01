AC Milan identify secondary striking target as Real Madrid star could join Chelsea or Man Utd
06 May at 13:25AC Milan will have lost of cash available in the summer to sign new recruits and try to qualify for the Champions League. The rossoneri could not manage to make big signings over the last few seasons but the recent power shift between Silvio Berlusconi and Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li will allow AC Milan to spend big again.
AC Milan’s transfer kitty should be in the region of € 150 million and the Serie A giants will use part of that budget to sign one new striker.
Several reports have linked the rossoneri with making offers for Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata who, however, would cost potential suitors over € 60 million.
Calciomercato.com can confim Chelsea and Manchester United have already made contact to sign the former Juventus star who is considering leaving the Spanish capital in order to get more playing time next season.
The Premier League giants can afford to match Real Madrid’s asking price, whilst AC Milan may struggle to pay as much as € 60 million. The price-tag of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pretty high too.
The Gabon striker is also one of AC Milan’s priority signings but the player’s entourage has requested a salary in the region of € 11 million-a-year which is also too much for the club’s finances.
Therefore, the rossoneri could consider signing Fiorentina hit-man Nikola Kalinic who has 19 goals in 39 appearances with La Viola in all competition so far this season. The Croat has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract with Fiorentina but he could leave the Franchi for less than that and his salary is not going to be as huge as those of Morata and Aubameyang.
Vincenzo Montella thinks extremely high of the former Blackburn star and the 29-year-old can be considered as AC Milan’s secondary target in case they will eventually fail to sign Morata or Aubameyang.
Go to comments