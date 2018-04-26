In fact, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, San Siro side had a secret meeting with Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta, who has brought the Madrid side a lot of talent over the past few years. However, as stated by the same source, Berta rejected the opportunity to join the Rossoneri. It's unclear what the reason behind this is.

There is suspicion from the Chinese owners that the money allocated last summer was misspent. Even worse, the Elliott Fund is also calling for new management, and hence a new sporting director.



It appears that the latter factor is the biggest threat to Mirabelli, who is also taking heat for offering Coach Rino Gattuso a three-year deal relatively early.

Amid reports suggesting that Milan's current sporting director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, could leave the Rossoneri this season, rumours out of Italy are flooding in with potential replacements for AC Milan.