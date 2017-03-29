AC Milan indentify €70m striker as priority summer target
29 March at 16:20Chinese businessman Yanghong Li is expected to finally complete the takeover of AC Milan. The rossoneri owner Silvio Berlusconi has been negotiating the club’s sale for over one year and the next two weeks could be the decisive ones for both parties to reach a final agreement over the club’s sale.
A shareholders’ meeting has been scheduled on the 14th of April which is when the Chinese businessman is expected to take over at the club.
New AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have already filled a transfer shortlist for the summer with many hot names including in their agenda.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Sead Kolasinac has already reached a verbal agreement with the Serie A giants whilst Il Corriere dello Sport believes AC Milan’s top striking target is Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who spent a few seasons in the club’s youth sector between 2007 and 2010 but failed to make senior debut with the club.
During his time in Italy, Aubameyang joined several clubs on loan and completed a permanent € 1.8 million switch to St. Etienne in 2012.
Aubameyang is now one of the most wanted strikers around Europe with Manchester City and Real Madrid that are also being linked with a summer move for the Gabon captain who has 30 goals in 33 appearances with the Bundesliga giants so far this season. According to reports, AC Milan are open to invest as much as €70 million to sign Aubameyang in the summer.
