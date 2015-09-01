AC Milan inform Everton and Barcelona that they want to sign Deulofeu on a permanent deal
01 May at 15:43AC Milan want to make Deulofeu’s move permanent and have informed Everton and Barcelona about their intention, according to a report of Sport.es.
The rossoneri signed the Spaniard from Everton on a six-month loan with no buy-out clause and the player’s childhood club Barcelona have a € 12 million buy-back clause which they can activate to take the player back to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.
Barcelona are understood to be willing to make the winger return home but AC Milan have already made contact with the LaLiga giants to negotiate Deulofeu’s permanent move to the San Siro.
Deulofeu is a regular starter for AC Milan and thanks to his performances he has recently made return to Spain national team.
The player’s agent has claimed Barcelona can’t sign Deulofeu if the player refuses to return to the Camp Nou. The player is rumoured to be willing to return to Spain but only if he will be guaranteed a starter spot. Barcelona could also decide to activate Deulofeu’s € 12 million buy-back clause and sell him for a higher transfer fee.
