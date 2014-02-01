AC Milan: injuries mount amid increasing success

In the aftermath of their improbable Coppa Italia victory over rival Inter Milan, AC Milan are not celebrating how you might expect.



Top two goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Storari were both ruled out of the match with injuries, necessitating the surprise appearance between the pipes at the San Siro. While the older Donnarumma performed admirably, it appears the Rossoneri may need to rely on his services for the near future.



Both Gigio Donnarumma and Storari trained separately from the group. Their availability for this weekend is unknown, and it’s likely AC Milan’s third-string keeper will be in the net once again.



Additionally, Ignazio Abate and Nikola Kalinic both skipped training on Thursday and are likely to miss the club’s clash against Fiorentina this weekend. Kalinic was removed after suffering a contusion on his ankle yesterday, while Abate is suffering from a calf injury.



AC Milan will release medical updates in the coming days.