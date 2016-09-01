AC Milan injury update: star strikers train apart from the team as starlet still ill

AC Milan have returned to training today after their controversial 2-1 defeat at hands of Juventus on Friday night. The rossoneri have begun their week with four players who are in doubt for next week-end’s clash against Genoa.



Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula have worked apart from the team and Montella will find out in the next few days if they will be eligible to play against Genoa. As of today, however, they should be both ready to enter the pitch against Genoa.



​Cristian Zapata is also not 100% fit, so much so he only trained in the morning and left Milanello in the afternoon thanks to a special permission given by the club.



As for Manuel Locatelli, the Italian starlet is still ill and has not taken part to any of

today’s training sessions at Milanello.



José Sosa replaced him in front of defence last week at the J Stadium but the Argentinean midfielder was given his marching order and will be suspended for the incoming Genoa clash.

