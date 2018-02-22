Still no goals for AC Milan and Inter in the first half of the Derby della Madonnina. Mauro Icardi had actually scored one goal but it was disallowed after a VAR check that proved the player was slightly in off side when he received a pass by Antonio Candreva.

Here you have the half time tops and flops



TOP

Handanovic (Inter) – His save on Leonardo Bonucci’s attempt is a bit of a miracle. One of the best saves of the season.



​Cutrone (Milan) – The Italian didn’t have many goal chances but he run up and down the pitch to help the team and make Inter’s life difficult when building the attacking action from the back.



​Icardi (Inter) – He scored the only chances he had. Trouble is his right foot was not in line with Ricardo Rodriguez’s and his goal was disallowed.

FLOP

Perisic (Inter) – He failed to create AC Milan any sort of troubles in the first half.



Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan) – Sometimes he struggles to cope with Antonio Candreva.



Suso (Milan) - Just like Perisic, he fails to impress in the opening 45 minutes.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni