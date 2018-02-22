AC Milan have only lost once in their last five games against Inter in all competitions (W2 D2), scoring in each of these games.



In the last three Milan derbies, both sides have scored at least twice (two draws (2-2) and an Inter win (3-2) in the reverse fixture this season.



AC Milan are unbeaten in their last four league derbies as the host side (W2 D2); they haven’t recorded five in a row without losing since 1988.



The Rossoneri have won their last four home league games; they haven’t won five in a row on home soil in a single Serie A season since May 2014.



Inter have kept four clean sheets in a row. If they don’t concede in this match, it will be their longest run since August 2005.



The Nerazzurri have scored eight goals in total in their last two league games, as many as in their previous 10.



AC Milan and Inter have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the opening 15 minutes of play this season (two apiece).