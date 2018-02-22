AC Milan and Inter play the Milan derby clash at 6.30 (Italy time). Here’s what you need to know ahead of the kick-off:



Inter have kept four clean sheets in a row. If they don’t concede in this match, it will be their longest run since August 2005.



The Nerazzurri have scored eight goals in total in their last two league games, as many as in their previous 10.



AC Milan and Inter have conceded the joint-fewest goals in the opening 15 minutes of play this season (two apiece).



Inter have scored the most headed goals in Serie A this season (12), while only two sides (Roma and Inter, three) have conceded fewer headed goals than AC Milan (four).



Giacomo Bonaventura has scored four goals against Inter in Serie A, against no other side has he bagged more in the competition.



Mauro Icardi has scored four goals in his last two league matches against AC Milan, after failing to score in the previous seven derbies in Serie A.