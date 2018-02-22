AC Milan join Juventus in race to sign misfiring Chelsea striker
03 May at 14:00According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan have identified Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the 25-year-old Spaniard was on the Rossoneri’s radar last July before they were eventually priced out of a move by the West London side. However, it seems that technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has not given up hope of getting his man.
The ex-Real Madrid star has failed to convince Blues fans thus far, while it is reported that they would be open to the idea of selling him should someone make an acceptable offer.
However, if reports are to be believed, Juventus are also in the running to bring him back to Italy, and it is understood that Morata himself would prefer a return to his former club if he does leave Stamford Bridge.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
