AC Milan join Juventus, Inter, in race to sign unhappy Arsenal star
12 February at 17:20AC Milan will have fresh cash available in the summer as Chinese Consortium Sino-Europe are set to finalize the club’s takeover at the beginning of March. The rossoneri fans have been complaining for lack of spending over the last few seasons but hope that the new course will bring new International stars at the club.
According to the Sunday Express, the Serie A giants are willing to join Inter and Juventus in race to sign unhappy Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez. The Chile International’s contract talks with Arsenal have not leaded to an agreement and the former Barcelona winger is being heavily linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.
The British paper reports that AC Milan are open to offer as much as £ 45 million to lure the 28-year-old from Arsenal. A host of top European clubs are being linked with welcoming the player’s services in the summer including PSG and Atletico Madrid.
As for potential Italian bidders, Juventus and Inter are being linked with making a move for Alexis Sanchez given that both clubs will be looking for a new winger at the end of the season.
