AC Milan join Man Utd in race to sign wantaway Real Madrid defender
28 December at 17:25Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing Real Madrid wantaway defender Pepe at the end of the current campaign. The Portuguese defender’s contract expires at the end of the season and AC Milan have also set sights on the experienced centre-half, according to a report of Ok Diario.
As we reported yesterday, the return of promising defender Jesus Vallejo to the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2017/18 campaign will cause Pepe’s exit once his contract with the club expires next June.
Although Pepe turns 34 next February, he remains among the most solid centre-backs out there and Manchester United boss José Mourinho would welcome him with open arms. AC Milan, however, are also looking to sign an experienced defender who can boost the development of Alessio Romagnoli, one of Italy’s most promising defenders.
Pepe has also attracted the interest of Chinese Super League giants Hebei Fortune that are definitely going to offer him bigger money than both Manchester United and AC Milan but do not have the same pedigree of the two European giants.
