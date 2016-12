Manchester United are not the only club interested in signing Real Madrid wantaway defenderat the end of the current campaign. The Portuguese defender’s contract expires at the end of the season and AC Milan have also set sights on the experienced centre-half, according to a report of Ok Diario As we reported yesterday , the return of promising defenderto the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2017/18 campaign will cause Pepe’s exit once his contract with the club expires next June.Although Pepe turns 34 next February, he remains among the most solid centre-backs out there and Manchester United boss José Mourinho would welcome him with open arms. AC Milan, however, are also looking to sign anone of Italy’s most promising defenders.Pepe has also attracted the interest ofthat are definitely going to offer him bigger money than both Manchester United and AC Milan but do not have the same pedigree of the two European giants.