AC Milan join Manchester United in race to sign €50m Serie A stars
21 April at 10:57AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella want to strengthen the rossoneri squad next summer and the club’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is already at work to sign the best players available in the market. The Italian tactician is said to have prioritize the signings of Lazio stars Keita Balde and Stefan De Vrij who are also being linked with a move to Manchester United.
The contract of both Serie A stars expire in 2018 and neither Keita nor De Vrij want to sign a contract extension with their club which will be forced to sell them in the summer in order not to lose them for free next year.
Il Corriere dello Sport claim the Serie A stars top Montella’ transfer shopping list adding that signing the Serie A star duo would cost the Serie A giants € 50 million.
AC Milan have already almost completed the signing of Villareal defender Mateo Musacchio who has been in talks with the club for almost one year. The Argentinean defender has reached a preliminary agreement with the rossoneri who will pay € 18 million plus add-ons to seal the transfer of the 26-year-old centre-back.
