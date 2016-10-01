AC Milan: Jorge Mendes ponders Andre Silva January exit

Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes wants to clarify the situation of his client André Silva at AC Milan where he is struggling to find playing time under both Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso.



The young striker, who joined the Rossoneri in the summer from Porto does not want his lack of playing time to risk him losing a place in the Portuguese World Cup squad so therefore his agent will contact the Milan directors shortly for a meeting where he will ask for clarification regarding the striker's situation.



Both Mendes and Silva want to avoid changing clubs during this transfer window but given his situation nothing can be exlcuded at this point.



Silva signed for AC Milan this summer for a reported fee of €38 million signing a 5 year contract with the Rossoneri and has featured 23 times across all competitions scoring 8 goals.

