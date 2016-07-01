AC Milan, Juve and Chelsea alerted as Arsenal and City send scouts to watch Serie A wonderkid

Pietro Pellegri has caught the attention of many big clubs as the young teenager scored an incredible brace against Lazio last week. The 16 year old became the youngest Serie A player to ever score a brace within a Serie A game as he keeps impressing. Let's not forget that he also scored a goal late on last season against AS Roma at the Olimpico in Rome. Many teams have been after him including AC Milan as Mirabelli made a last minute attempt for him back on August 31st but in the end, tne wonderkid stayed at Genoa for the time being. Other than Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus, Manchester City and Chelsea also have interest in Pellegri. That's not all as Arsenal and Monaco have also recently showed interest in the young phenom too.



Milan want to acquire him in January but they will have to watch out since sources told Calciomercato.com that Arsenal and Manchester City will soon be sending out scouts to watch Pellegri play. Even Monaco will send out scouts to observe him as they might consider trying to get him since they recently lost Mbappe. Time will tell...