AC Milan, Juve and Chelsea warned as Genoa name their price for 16-year-old starlet
24 September at 12:15AC Milan, Juventus and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Genoa star Pietro Pellegri. The 16-year-old has already scored two goals in Serie A and the best European clubs have already set their sights on him.
Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed earlier this week that AC Milan are interested in signing the promising striker although the rossoneri are not the only club interested in welcoming the services of Pellegri.
“There are three more Serie A and Premier League clubs interested in him”, Preziosi said.
Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs that sent their scouts to watch the promising footballer and Juventus’ CEO Marotta also confirmed that the bianconeri are after Pellegri.
Genoa, however, won’t sell their starlet for less than € 30 million as they are aware he is probably one of the most promising strikers in Europe and want to make the most of his sale.
Go to comments