AC Milan, Juve and Liverpool warned as Barcelona name price-tag for wantaway midfielder
08 April at 10:00AC Milan, Juventus and Liverpool are reported to be interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. The Portugal International is unhappy with his game time at the Nou Camp and according to reports in Spain he has already demanded to leave the club at the end of the season.
Andre Gomes has been failing to live to expectations during his spell in Cataluña but despite that he has yet plenty of admirers around Europe.
The Serie A duo and Liverpool are considering a summer bid to sign Andre Gomes whose agent Jorge Mendes is on very good terms with AC Milan.
Juventus have been monitoring the situation of Andre Gomes for the last year, while Liverpool were linked with signing the Portuguese in the January transfer window.
Barcelona are reportedly open to let the player leave at the end of the season for a fee between € 25 and € 30 million.
