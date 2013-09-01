AC Milan: Kaka takes in Europa League match, offers insight and analysis

Following his highly-publicized visit to Casa Milan, former Ballon d’Or winner, Kaka, stayed in Milan to watch his former side’s drubbing of Austria Wien in Europa League. Following AC Milan’s 5-1 victory, which secured their place in the Round of 32, the legend spoke to the media once again.



“It was a pleasure to be at San Siro on an evening like this,” said Kaka. “They had a great game tonight, and played well. They gave up the first goal, but were able to win it.”



He went on to discuss his memories with the Rossoneri. “It's an indescribable emotion to be here tonight and these past days in Milan. To go to the city where I remember so many moments of my life, it is very beautiful. I cannot describe my relationship with this shirt and this company.”



Lastly, he spoke about the impressive performance of Andre Silva, who netted his fifth and sixth goals of the tournament. “He is a young Milanista,” said Kaka. “He has to grow and mature. Playing a European tournament is already very important. Everyone wants to see Milan's protagonist André Silva. I like him very much and tonight he created two goals. He is a very good player and has a great future.”