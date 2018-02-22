AC Milan, Kalinic left out for technical reasons?
17 March at 21:45AC Milan will be taking on Chievo Verona in what will be a crucial game for the rossoneri as they push for a top 4 place in the standings. Rino Gattuso will have to do without Romagnoli, Calabria and Abate who are all injured. Other than these players, Gattuso also decided to not call-up Nikola Kalinic. At first, everyone believed that he was injured but Ansa (via Football Italia), it seems like he was left out because of "technical reasons". Even so, Milan will still be able to count on Patrick Cutrone (who has been called up to the Italian national team for next week's games) and André Silva so this shouldn't be much of a problem for them.
Here are the AC Milan call-ups:
Keepers: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Storari
Defenders: Antonelli, Bonucci, Conti, Gomez, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Zapata
Midfielders: Biglia, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Locatelli, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo
Strikers: Borini, Cutrone, André Silva, Suso, Tiago Dias, Tsadjout.
Go to comments