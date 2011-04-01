AC Milan: Kalinić missed today’s training session
08 February at 18:10AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinić missed today’s training session, providing coach Gennaro Gattuso with a potential selection headache with several important matches to prepare for in the next few weeks.
Dr. Mazzoni, the Rossoneri’s chief of medical staff, told Milan TV: “He did not take part in training today because he has an inflammation in his thigh. He was suffering pain in that area, and so we decided to treat it. We will evaluate things further in the next few hours.
“Ricardo Rodríguez? He has recovered and is now training with the rest of the group as normal. Conti has taken part in shorter sessions, while Gattuso is right to say we must be patient as it will take time for him to get his match fitness back. We will conduct further tests in order to understand his exact condition in the coming days.”
News of the former Atalanta man’s return to action will come as a huge relief for Rossoneri fans, as the coach has often been forced to deploy Fabio Borini as an unorthodox full-back.
