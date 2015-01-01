AC Milan: Kalinic set to sign on permanent basis

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic is set to sign for the rossoneri on a permanent basis but the next three months can be decisive, CalcioMercato have learnt.



The 30-year-old Croatian joined the rossoneri from Fiorentina on an initial loan basis with an option of signing a permanent deal for about 25 million euros. He has made 19 appearances this season, making 15 starts. He has found the back of the net four times in the league but has failed to score in the last two months. His recent groin injury has derailed his progress too.



CalcioMercato can reveal that Kalinic will sign the permanent deal with the San Siro based side but the next three months will be decisive in that. The appearance he made against Crotone triggered the permanent deal option in his contract.



Rino Gattuso likes Kalinic a lot and feels that he is the striker who can score 20 goals a season for Milan and the recent injury derailed his progress.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)