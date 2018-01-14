AC Milan: Kessie warns Arsenal over Europa League return leg
09 March at 18:45AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has warned Arsenal about the upcoming second leg, following the rossoneri's disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Gunners at the San Siro yesterday.
In what was expected to be an exciting game, Arsenal headed to San Siro in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Arsene Wenger's men took the lead through winter signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and it was Aaron Ramsey who doubled the lead minutes before the second half ended. The two goals were enough to hand the Gunners a vital 2-0 win.
Following what was Milan's first defeat since their loss to Atalanta on the 23rd of December, Kessie was talking to Premium Sport(via CalcioMercato). And he made it clear that it is not done and dusted yet. The midfielder said: "How much do we believe in the comeback in the second leg? In football, everything is possible."
"In the last clash between Milan and Arsenal, Milan won 4-0 at home and then lost 3-0 in London. Since we have lost at home, it can happen to them too. The tie is still open.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments