AC Milan: Lapadula to start in place of Bacca against Lazio

AC Milan star striker Carlos Bacca is struggling to live up to expectations so far this season with just nine goals in the opening 22 games of the season. The Colombian striker is going through a four-game goal draught which has put his position as a regular starter under serious threat.



According to our sources, Vincenzo Montella is considering replacing the former Sevilla hit-man with Gianluca Lapadula for the next Serie A game against Lazio which will be played on Monday night at the Stadio Olimpico.



​Lapadula is Bacca’s natural replacement and has been decently replacing his teammate this season with four goals and two assists in 14 Serie A appearances. Te former Pescara man netted the winners against Palermo and Crotone, helping his side to snatch the three points in both games.



On Monday, he could be picked by Vincenzo Montella to lead the diavoli attack with Suso and Deulofeu playing on the wings and Bacca initially relegated to benching role.

