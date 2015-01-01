Latest updates on Donnarumma’s new AC Milan deal amid City and United interest
16 May at 15:00AC Milan are still trying to persuade Mino Raiola to make his star Gianluigi Donnarumma sign a contract extension. The 18-year-old shot-stopper has 13 months left in his contract with the rossoneri and although new contract talks have already begun, the two parties have not reached any agreement yet.
AC Milan’s new CEO Marco Fassone has offered Donnarumma a new € 3.5 million-a-year deal until 2022 but the offer of AC Milan is still not enough for Raiola who wants one more million a year, at least.
Raiola is aware that the best European clubs are looking at the latest developments regarding Donnarumma’s contract extension.
Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus are interested in signing the 18-year-old and the Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola praised the talented AC Milan starlet yesterday.
Talks between Raiola and AC Milan will carry on over the next few weeks but negotiations between the two parties are going to last long and although Donnarumma would be open to stay at AC Milan, his agent, somehow, has the last word.
Go to comments