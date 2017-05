AC Milan are still trying to persuadeto make his star Gianluigi Donnarumma sign a contract extension. The 18-year-old shot-stopper hasand although new contract talks have already begun, the two parties have not reached any agreement yet. AC Milan’s new CEO Marco Fassone has offered Donnarumma a new € 3.5 million-a-year deal until 2022 but the offer of AC Milan is still not enough for Raiola who wants one more million a year, at least.​Raiola is aware that the best European clubs are looking at the latest developments regarding Donnarumma’s contract extension.are interested in signing the 18-year-old and the Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola praised the talented AC Milan starlet yesterday.​Talks between Raiola and AC Milan will carry on over the next few weeks but negotiations between the two parties are going to last long and although Donnarumma would be open to stay at AC Milan, his agent, somehow, has the last word.